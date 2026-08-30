'I will always be a Culer' - Hector Fort pens emotional Barcelona farewell after completing €8m Real Sociedad transfer

Before beginning his new chapter in San Sebastian, Fort took the opportunity to look back on the journey that began in his childhood and saw him rise through the ranks at Barcelona. The defender reflected on the dream of representing his boyhood club and the lasting connection he will retain with the Blaugrana.

"I was born just a few meters from Camp Nou, into a family and a neighborhood that felt the club’s colors as their own," Fort wrote on his Instagram. "It all began at the age of seven for that boy from Les Corts who played in the local square and would eventually wear the jersey of the club he had always felt was his own.

"There are no words to express what it has meant to me to have the good fortune of fulfilling my family’s dream - and, of course, my own. Wearing these colors, winning titles, and bearing this crest on my chest for 13 years has been one of the most beautiful things to happen to me in my life, because I am, and always will be, a Culer.

"Many thanks to everyone who has been part of these years - to the people who supported me without hesitation and to those who continue to do so every day. Now it is time for me to follow my path far from home, but I will always carry with me the values ​​of Barca, everything this club has taught me, and the pride of having grown up here."

"See you soon, Culers."



