‘A bit of blood’ - Hearts star reveals team-mates injured during ‘complete chaos’ at Celtic Park as fans flooded the field following dramatic title decider

The intensity of the situation meant that the Hearts players were unsure if the match had even officially concluded when they were hurried off the pitch by security. The priority shifted instantly from the result of the game to the safe evacuation of the playing squad and their families from the stadium area.

Borchgrevink explained the confusion during the exit: "At that point, we didn’t even know if the match had been called for full time yet and we were escorted off. Only then were we told the match was over and by then it was just a matter of getting away and onto the bus quickly. We haven’t had a chance to take stock yet. Everyone was fine, and then it was a matter of checking on family and supporters and they’re all fine too, as far as I know. So we’ve been standing here trying to take stock."