"He should just leave": Bayern boss Max Eberl shows no sympathy for Real Madrid's anger

In Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg, with Real Madrid 3–2 ahead, Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic appeared to momentarily forget that Camavinga had already been booked. He initially signalled for a standard caution, only to realise seconds later that a second yellow card had already been shown. Once he realised a split second later that Camavinga had already been booked, Vincic had no option but to follow the rules and produce a second yellow.
“If he wasn’t aware of that [that Camavinga had already been booked], then it was a straight yellow card, because that’s what he intended to give,” Eberl told DAZN after the final whistle. “If he hadn’t given it because he thought he’d already been booked… But as it was: a straight yellow card.”