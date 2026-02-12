Getty Images Sport
‘He's negotiating' - Rodri's father offers update on Man City star's future amid Real Madrid transfer talk
Contract talks and Real Madrid rumours
Rodri's future has been a major talking point in European football for some time as his current contract with Manchester City edges closer to its expiration date in 2027. The Spanish international, who has been the lynchpin of Pep Guardiola's dominance since arriving from Atlético Madrid in 2019, is reportedly a top target for Real Madrid.
Speaking at an awards ceremony in Madrid, Rodri's father, Antonio Hernandez, addressed the speculation surrounding his son. While emphasising that the 29-year-old remains happy in Manchester, he stopped short of guaranteeing a renewal. "If I said something I would have to kill you," Hernandez joked to reporters when pressed on the matter. "I can't say anything. He's very comfortable where he is. It's possible he doesn't know it [where he will play] yet. He is negotiating. But I know nothing. History has yet to be written."
- Getty Images Sport
The long road to recovery
The last 18 months have been the most challenging of Rodri's illustrious career. After suffering a devastating cruciate ligament injury in September 2024, the midfielder was forced to watch from the sidelines for a full year, a brutal interruption for a player who was at the peak of his powers and had just claimed the Ballon d'Or. Since his return, the road back to his best has been far from straightforward.
Hernandez opened up about the mental and physical toll the injury has taken on his son. "It's been tough because for a Ballon d'Or winner, suddenly stopping, then having to readjust yourself a year later and saying I want to be the same again is difficult," he explained. Although Rodri has managed 14 league appearances this season, he has been plagued by recurring muscular problems, missing over two months with hamstring issues.
A race against time for the World Cup
With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, the stakes are higher than ever for Rodri. Spain are counting on their talisman to anchor the midfield in North America, but his fitness remains a concern. His father revealed that the primary focus now is managing his workload to ensure he peaks at the right moment for the national team.
"This year has been very tough, but he has recovered well from not playing for a year. There's always some muscle issue. But he's incredibly eager to go to the World Cup," Hernandez stated. "He's training really well, and you only have to look at him to see it. He came back to playing and in his first match he was almost the same Rodri he used to be, so the confidence we, as a family, have in him is absolute."
- AFP
A legacy of success at the Etihad
Regardless of what the future holds, Rodri has already cemented his status as a Manchester City legend. He has been central to the most successful era in the club's history, lifting 11 major trophies including four Premier League titles and the coveted Champions League crown. His goal in the Istanbul final against Inter in 2023 will forever be etched in City folklore.
However, the uncertainty over his contract adds a layer of intrigue to what could be his final full season at the club. If negotiations stall, City may be forced to make a difficult decision rather than risk losing a valuable asset for free in 2027. For now, the focus remains on the pitch, but with Real Madrid lurking and a contract unsigned, the saga of Rodri's future is likely to dominate the headlines well into the summer transfer window.
Advertisement