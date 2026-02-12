'He's like Ryanair' - Roy Keane delivers brutal assessment of Man Utd summer signing

Keane has taken aim at Sesko after his outrageous finish. The striker came off the bench and got on the end of a fine Bryan Mbeumo cross, turning an effort into the top corner to keep Carrick's unbeaten run at five games. However, Keane believes - in typical style - that it is merely a reflection of the declining standards at Old Trafford, comparing them to Ryanair.

After the game, though, Carrick was very complimentary about Sesko.

He said: "It's an unbelievable finish from the angle to generate that, to get it on target, to finish it - it's some goal. He's capable of that, Ben. He's done it all the time. It's not that he's just suddenly burst on the scene. He's been doing it, he's proven that he can score goals as well. He's been doing it in training for us as well.

"It's not surprising, to be honest. I think it's what he does, it's what he's good at."