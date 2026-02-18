'He's a machine! - Luis Diaz proud to be Harry Kane's team-mate as ex-Liverpool star outlines striker's incredible influence at Bayern Munich

Diaz joined Bayern from Liverpool last summer for a reported fee of around €70 million, signing a four-year contract. Stepping into the shoes of Bayern's historic greats comes with significant financial pressure, especially given the hefty fee paid to Liverpool. However, Diaz is determined not to let the numbers dictate his performances on the pitch.

"I was already confronted with my transfer fee by a journalist on the day I was signed. That I was one of the most expensive players and so on," he said. "I said back then: if this club counts on me, then I only try to give the answer on the pitch. I didn't intend to put pressure on myself because of that or tell myself I have to be the best now. No, it was and is always about the team. I wanted to go step by step, to first of all familiarise myself with the team and from then on just do my job. I had some good games in there and I must say, after a few months I feel much more comfortable."

The transition hasn't been without its hurdles, particularly off the field, where the cultural shift from Merseyside to Munich has presented challenges for his family. "When Bayern approached me, it was clear to me from the first moment that I wanted to choose this transfer," Diaz added. "It filled me with pride because I had known the club for a long time and basically knew what to expect there. It was a good decision - a decision for an incredible and great team. And when you go somewhere new, you naturally want to give your best and feel comfortable where you are. Being happy is the most important thing for a player and also his family. It was exactly right to come here. It was clear to me that I would encounter an incredibly great group of footballers here and find a club with an outstanding infrastructure, a great training ground. I had no doubts about that. The most difficult thing for me and my family was and certainly is the language… but I knew that I would fit in very well here, that I would contribute my part to the team's success - as I did before in Liverpool. FC Bayern therefore bet on me and I try to give this trust back on the pitch."

