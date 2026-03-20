"Personally, I’m not a big fan of selling good players. I always say at FC Bayern: we’re a club that buys players, not one that sells them," Hoeneß explained at an event organised by the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management. Turning to Frankfurt’s board spokesman Axel Hellmann, Hoeneß added: “Axel Hellmann will come to realise that, in the long run, you lose substance with every sale. It’s nice to get 50 or 60 million once in a while, but what are the consequences?”
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"He'll come round to that eventually": Uli Hoeneß offers transfer advice to a Bundesliga rival
No other Bundesliga club has sold as many players abroad for such high fees in recent years as Eintracht. In 2023, Randal Kolo Muani moved to Paris Saint-Germain for €95 million; in January 2025, Omar Marmoush joined Manchester City for €75 million, followed by Hugo Ekitike’s move to Liverpool FC in the summer for €95 million.
On the pitch, however, Eintracht are struggling to live up to their own standards. In the Bundesliga, Frankfurt currently sit in seventh place, whilst they were knocked out early in both the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal.
Uli Hoeneß on Harry Kane: "Today, I’d buy him for 150 million"
Meanwhile, Hoeneß’s FC Bayern has never received more than 45 million euros for a single player. Robert Lewandowski moved to FC Barcelona (2022), Lucas Hernandez to PSG (2023) and Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United (2024) for that sum.
FC Bayern, however, holds the record for the most expensive signing in the Bundesliga: in 2023, the Munich club paid around 100 million euros for Harry Kane. “Today I’d buy him for 150 million,” boasted Hoeneß. “Because he’s a dream for Bayern Munich. A global figurehead. A good character, a role model for our youth, our 18-year-olds. He puts his arm around them. He tells them how they need to shoot the ball.”
Uli Hoeneß on Real Madrid: "They don't actually play that well"
With a nine-point lead over Borussia Dortmund, Hoeneß is confident of retaining the league title. The DFB-Pokal semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen will be “tough”, just like the upcoming Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.
“They don’t play that great football, but they’re outstanding in terms of experience and they’re in peak condition,” said Hoeneß. “It would be completely presumptuous to assume we’ll go through. But we haven’t had such a good chance in terms of the standard of play for a long time as we have this year.”
Eintracht Frankfurt's record departures
Player Transfer fee Year New club Randal Kolo Muani €95 million 2023 Paris Saint-Germain Hugo Ekitike €95 million 2025 Liverpool FC Omar Marmoush €75 million 2025 Manchester City Luka Jovic €63 million 2019 Real Madrid Sebastien Haller €50 million 2019 West Ham United