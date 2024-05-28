Harry Maguire Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Revealed: Harry Maguire's summer sacrifice as Man Utd defender races to be fit for England's Euro 2024 campaign

Harry MaguireEnglandEuropean ChampionshipManchester United

England defender Harry Maguire has decided not to take a break as he looks to regain fitness ahead of Euro 2024.

  • Maguire sacrifices holiday to regain fitness
  • Has remained out of action since last month
  • Reported for England training on Tuesday
