'Nowhere near good enough' - Harry Maguire takes aim at Man Utd's 'slow' start to FA Cup clash against Leicester as defender nets last-gasp winner
Harry Maguire admitted that Manchester United were "nowhere near good enough" and slammed their "slow" start against Leicester in the FA Cup.
- United were trailing until the 68th minute
- Zirkzee & Maguire sealed a 2-1 comeback win
- Defender criticised his team's first-half performance