Harry Maguire heaps praise on 'brilliant' Michael Carrick for 'galvanising' Man Utd after 'massive' victory at Arsenal

Maguire was full of praise for his new boss after the game, telling Sky Sports: "It was absolutely massive. We know that the first game, the derby at Old Trafford, you're always up for them and you know that one-off results can happen, so we had to back it up today. We spoke about it before the game, coming to the league leaders, who have been excellent this year I must say, they ask a lot of questions of you, to come here and have the setback late on to get the winner, it was a magnificent performance. Michael's [Carrick] come in, he's been brilliant with us, he's brought a fresh energy in, the group's really galvanised. Two tough games, everybody's probably thinks we come away from them with not many points but to win both is magnificent."

Carrick tried to play down his impact, though, adding: "It's only been 10 days, we know it's not going to be perfect. We're just starting, and it's a good starting point, but we need to start putting some layers on top, and we'll try to do that in the coming weeks."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!