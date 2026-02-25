Harry Maguire's Greek trial for assaulting police officer and attempted bribery could be postponed for FIFTH time

Maguire does not have to attend the retrial in person, with his defence team set to try and clear his name if the retrial does go ahead in Syros. The Manchester United defender recently returned from a nine-match injury lay-off for Michael Carrick's side, although his future at the club remains unclear. The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and it remains to be seen where he will play his football in 2026-27.

He spoke about his future at the start of the season and seemed in no rush to leave United, telling BBC Sport: "Obviously, I have something in my mind about what I want to do and where I want to be. I don't want to put it out there to everybody but it's an amazing club to play for and you'd be silly if you wanted to jump out of it as soon as you could. The hierarchy has come in, with [technical director] Jason [Wilcox] and the manager, and I feel like they're taking it in the right direction. Since I started six years ago to now, it's in a completely different place in terms of the structure behind the management staff. We're in a good place. A lot better place."

Maguire's recent Manchester United form has also led to talk of a potential England recall for World Cup 2026. Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel said last month that the defender was "back in the picture" as he prepares to finalise his squad for the tournament.