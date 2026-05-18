Getty Images Sport
Harry Maguire explains why Arsenal are a 'better team' than Man City as Man Utd defender makes Premier League title prediction
Maguire tips Gunners over City
In a candid assessment of the current Premier League landscape, the United defender has suggested that Arsenal might actually be the superior side when compared to City. Despite City’s historical dominance under Guardiola, Maguire noted that the tactical setup and consistency currently displayed by the north London club put them in a stronger position.
Maguire, having stood across the pitch from both world-class attacking units recently, pointed toward Arsenal's balanced approach as a key factor in his surprising verdict.
He suggested that the Gunners have evolved into a more cohesive machine than the treble winners. Sitting two points clear of City at the top of the table, the capital club are looking to complete a first Premier League title win in 22 years.
- Getty Images Sport
Tactical superiority on the pitch
When asked to elaborate on why he views Arsenal as the "better team," Maguire highlighted their structure and the difficulty of breaking them down. While City are renowned for their ability to suffocate opponents with possession, Maguire believes Arsenal's blend of defensive solidity and clinical transition play makes them a more formidable collective unit in the current campaign.
Speaking on The Overlap, Maguire explained: "I've played both. Honestly, I always thought Arsenal were the better team when we played them. Just because, honestly, they give you nothing. They were so solid."
He added: "We beat them at the Emirates, but we didn't create much and we scored two worldies. We played well that day, but we didn't actually create too much inside the box. Arsenal defend the box so well."
Predicting the title destination
In addition to his analysis of their comparative strengths, Maguire did not shy away from making a definitive Premier League title prediction. His experiences in the heart of the United defence have provided him with a unique perspective on which side is harder to handle.
During his conversation with Ian Wright, the English centre-back then tipped his favourite to go on and win the title, saying of Arsenal: "I always thought you'd have enough. I still think you'll have enough."
Maguire's prediction will likely spark debate among fans and pundits alike, especially given the fierce rivalry between United and both title contenders. However, the England star remained firm in his belief that the groundwork laid by Arteta has created a squad that is now ready to overhaul the powerhouse that Guardiola built at the Etihad.
- Getty Images Sport
What's next for Arsenal?
Arsenal need to overcome Burnley and Crystal Palace in Premier League action. The first of those contests will take place at the Emirates on Monday, before heading to Selhurst Park in south London on Sunday.
Maximum points from those fixtures would deliver a first title in 22 years, allowing confidence and positivity to be established heading into a crucial clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final at the end of the month.