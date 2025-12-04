Getty
Never go back! Harry Kane gets ‘is it the same’ transfer advice as Tottenham return ruled out for ‘legend’ that may leave Bayern Munich for ‘somewhere else in Europe’
Transfer clause: Fee that will trigger exit talks
It has been revealed that Kane has a clause in his contract at the Allianz Arena which can be triggered in upcoming windows. If a bid of £57 million ($76m) is tabled, then the 32-year-old frontman will be allowed to enter into talks with interested parties.
Tottenham have the option of matching any offers, having stipulated as much when sanctioning the sale of their all-time leading goalscorer in 2023, and would love to welcome a home-grown icon back to familiar surroundings in north London after seeing him break his trophy duck in Germany.
Spurs return: Will Kane head home?
Kane is, however, happy at Bayern and has been linked with other heavyweight outfits such as Barcelona and Real Madrid. With that in mind, a retracing of steps to the Premier League is not considered to be a top priority.
Quizzed on whether Kane will ever don a Spurs jersey again, Carr - speaking with Casino.org, where you can review online gambling - told GOAL: “I’m not sure. He’s having unbelievable success in Germany. He’s a goalscorer and will score goals wherever he goes.
“I’m sure he will have other offers. He has the buyout and do Tottenham have first refusal? Is it ever the same when a player comes back again? Not really. The team he left, he had a great relationship with him and [Heung-min] Son playing together - that worked really well. It would be a completely different team that he came back to if that evolved. I think he will have offers from big clubs if he wants to move on. He has proven that he just scores goals. He’s phenomenal.”
Never go back: Kane remains a legend at Tottenham
Football folklore dictates that you should “never go back”, with Kane aware that a return to Tottenham - if things did not work out as planned - could lead to his legacy being tarnished somewhat. That will be factored into his thinking.
He will also be turning 33 next summer, with Spurs likely favouring more long-term solutions. Carr added on what happens next for a fan favourite at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: “He left and even the fans in the end understood that he needed to leave in order to win something. He deserved to win something, which he has now. I’m sure he will win more this year.
“He had unbelievable success there [Spurs], is a legend there, and I think he is still looked at like that. He scores goals regardless but whether he would have that same success, I don’t know. It would be great if he did go back, but I think he will be looking at it differently. After leaving Tottenham, giving up on the English goal record - he would have caught [Alan] Shearer the way he was going - he’s not going to get younger, he does adjust his game, but I get the feeling he will stay there or go somewhere else in Europe. He might want another challenge, rather than going back to Tottenham.”
Kane contract: New challenge or extension at Bayern?
Kane has offered no indication that he is considering a change of scenery, having spoken on a regular basis of how happy he and his family - including wife Kate - are in Bavaria. He is tied to a contract through to 2027 that may yet be extended.
Bayern are understandably reluctant to part with their free-scoring No.9. They have seen Kane register 110 goals through 117 appearances - winning back-to-back Golden Boots. He became a Bundesliga title winner last season and is ready to chase down more major honours in 2026 - including the World Cup crown as captain and record-shattering all-time leading marksman of the England national team.
