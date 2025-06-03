Harry Kane & Co training in specially-heated tents as England prepare for 'potentially dangerous' North America temperatures at 2026 World Cup
England are reading themselves for “potentially dangerous” temperatures in North America during the 2026 World Cup by training in special tents.
- Major tournament heading to US, Canada & Mexico
- Three Lions working through qualification campaign
- Already putting plans in place for testing conditions