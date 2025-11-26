Harry Kane to partner Erling Haaland?! Bayern Munich striker urged to snub Barcelona for Man City transfer if he leaves Allianz Arena in 2026

The duo have made a blistering start to the 2025-26 season, scoring crucial – and plenty of – goals for their respective sides. Kane has beautifully led Bayern Munich's charge in the opening three months of the ongoing campaign, having already netted a staggering 24 goals in just 18 games for Die Roten across all competitions.

In September, he became the quickest man in the history of Europe's top five leagues to reach the milestone of a century of goals for a single club, taking 104 games to achieve the feat. In the process, he toppled Cristiano Ronaldo and Haaland, both taking 105 games for Real Madrid and Manchester City, respectively.

Kane's ridiculous form in front of goal has played a big part in Vincent Kompany's side breaking AC Milan's record of 13 consecutive wins at the start of the 1992-93 season, as Bayern went on to win 16 in a row before being halted by Union Berlin following a 2-2 draw.

On the other hand, Haaland's importance to this City side cannot be understated. The Norwegian has already breached the 30-goal mark for both club and country, 19 of those coming under the orders of Pep Guardiola in the sky blue of City. His absence was sorely felt against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, as the German outfit pulled off a shock 2-0 win against a City side that didn't have the services of Haaland and several other regulars from the beginning.

That said, the form of both Kane and Haaland has been imperious since the season kicked off. They, along with Kylian Mbappe, have become the early frontrunners in the race for the 2025-26 European Golden Shoe, scoring 14 league goals each.