Harry Kane to Barcelona?! Presidential candidate outlines plan to sign Bayern Munich ace if he wins upcoming election as he claims contact has already been made with England captain's camp

Per ESPN, Vilajoana has outlined his ambitious plan to sign Kane from Bayern should he win the upcoming presidential elections, which are slated to take place next month. He is one of four confirmed candidates, and a splashy campaign is headlined by his idea to bring Kane to Catalunya.

He said: "What we're missing is a striker. A centre forward who is capable of linking up play, but who is also a killer in the box. I think a good centre back is needed as well. I'm not saying that the ones we have aren't good, but a centre back who can balance out the youth and inexperience.

"I think that with these two signings, and with what we have coming up through the ranks, with what we already have in the team, we wouldn't need to make so many changes."

Asked to identify a specific target for the centre-forward role, he added: "There is one. In fact, we've already made some contact, and I think he's a player who would be a great fit, pending his contractual situation: it's Harry Kane.

"Kane is a centre forward who would fit in perfectly with our style of play. He's a striker who is capable of dropping back to link up with his teammates. He is also capable of playing as a pure No.9, a killer, a finisher.

"He is a player who brings mobility. He also performs well when teams sit deep. He would add a lot of value to Barcelona's game."