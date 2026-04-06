AFP
Harry Kane's 'special mentality' key against Real Madrid as Joshua Kimmich talks up Bayern Munich's 'true role model'
Kane the catalyst for Bayern success
The fitness of Harry Kane has dominated the build-up to the first leg in Madrid, but the mood within the Bayern camp remains defiant. After missing the weekend victory over Freiburg, the 32-year-old returned to training on Monday, sparking optimism that he will be able to spearhead the attack against the record European champions. Kimmich, a long-term leader in the Bavarian dressing room, has no doubt that his teammate will find a way to be involved in the contest.
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The unique challenge of the Bernabeu
With a whopping 48 goals from just 40 matches in all competitions this season, Kane remains a crucial part of Kompany's side. As many of 10 of those have come from just nine Champions League appearances, including a double in the second-leg of the last-16 tie against Atalanta, underlining why Kimmich is so eager to see the England hero in the starting XI for Tuesday's big game.
“Harry is incredibly important to us, that’s obvious," Kimmich said. "He’s a key factor in our game because he’s not just a pure finisher. He’s a natural leader, a true role model. He has a special mentality for an attacking player. It would be important for him to be on the field tomorrow to provide his leadership.”
Nurturing the next generation
While the focus remains on established stars like Kane, Kimmich also took time to praise the emergence of Tom Bischof. The midfielder sees shades of his own career path in the 20-year-old, who scored his first and second Bundesliga goals at the weekend, and believes the presence of elite professionals like Kane helps create the perfect environment for academy products to thrive at the highest level.
“His situation reminds me a bit of mine eleven years ago," Kimmich said of Bischof. "We immediately saw that he had a great mentality, that he gave everything. Tom can also play at left-back. Together with Harry, Tom has the best shot in the team. That's why we talk about him. He changed the dynamic of the game against Freiburg. It shows the team that, thanks to our mentality and our quality, we can make players like him shine."
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A signal of intent for the squad
Kimmich believes that the integration of young talent alongside world-class names like Michael Olise and Luis Diaz sends a powerful message to the rest of the dressing room. For Bayern to reclaim their throne at the top of European football, they must balance this blend of youth and experience under the pressure of the Champions League knockout stages.
Regarding the impact of youth development on the collective, Kimmich concluded: "Not only Harry Kane, Michael Olise or Luis Diaz, but also boys like Tom. It was an important signal for the team. It proves that we have the right structure to support different types of players, and that collective mentality is what will carry us through the toughest fixtures on the calendar."