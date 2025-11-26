AFP
Harry Kane pleads with Bayern Munich team-mates to defend set pieces better against Arsenal as striker admits fear of Gunners' dead-ball situations
Arsenal's set-piece prowess
Arsenal have earned the 'set-piece kings' tag since the 2024-25 campaign for their amazing goal-scoring prowess from dead-ball situations. In the current season, 12 out of the Gunners' 39 goals across all competitions have come from set-pieces as they have maintained a 30.77 per cent conversion rate.
However, in their last Premier League fixture, which saw Mikel Arteta's side clash against rivals Tottenham, the league leaders did not need a single dead-ball situation to register a dominating 4-1 win over Thomas Frank's side.
- Getty Images Sport
Kane sends warning to Bayern colleagues
Bayern and England's star forward Kane has admitted that he is wary of Arsenal's set-piece skills ahead of their Champions League fixture, as he told reporters: "Of course I follow the Premier League. Arsenal have done well so far in that department. We've prepared for Arsenal as usual. The best thing will be to not give them any set pieces, to control the game - and we need to defend better than we have recently when we do concede set pieces."
Arteta loves scoring from set-pieces
While Arsenal comfortably overcame the derby hurdle against Spurs without requiring a single dead-ball situation, Arteta later admitted that he loves watching his team score goals from set-pieces. "I am upset we didn’t score with a set piece. I want to score with a set piece as well," Arteta told reporters after the match.
Bayern have dominated the 2025-26 Bundesliga race so far, but have conceded six goals from dead-ball situations, and will need to heed Kane's warning in order to conquer the Gunners.
- Getty Images Sport
How are Arsenal planning to stop fiery Kane?
Kane has displayed terrific form once again in the 2025-26 campaign as he has already scored 24 goals in 18 matches across all competitions. When Arsenal star Jurrien Timber was asked about their plans to silence the England captain, he said: "That is not going to be easy, of course. I think he is an amazing striker, everyone knows that. He has so many qualities. He has been doing it for such a long time already, and now at Bayern Munich he has been one of the best players in the world. So, it is going to be a nice challenge for us as a team, as defenders, to stop him tomorrow. I think when you face an opposition with Harry Kane as the striker, he is a topic and you discuss him as defenders, because he is one of the dangerous players. It is the same with any other game, we discuss their players and the way they play. For tomorrow, it is the same."
