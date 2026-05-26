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Harry Kane & Michael Olise snubbed PSG transfers as Ligue 1 giants feared becoming a ‘small club’ without Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe & Neymar
Project doubts after superstar exodus
The aura of Paris Saint-Germain took a significant hit as the club transitioned away from the 'Galactico' era. Following the exits of Messi, Neymar, and eventually Mbappe, the French champions struggled to convince Europe's elite that they remained a top-tier destination.
Internally at PSG, it is said that “many people/players thought PSG would go back to being a small club” after the departure of Mbappe, Messi and Neymar.
This internal anxiety was reflected in their pursuit of top targets, who began to look elsewhere for sporting guarantees. The club's leadership found it increasingly difficult to sell a vision of the future when the pillars of their global identity had all moved on within a short window, leaving a vacuum of star power at the Parc des Princes.
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Kane prioritised immediate European success
According to L'Equipe, Kane was a primary target for the Parisian side as they looked to replace the goals lost by their departing forwards. The club went as far as holding intensive negotiations with the England captain's inner circle. The French club held talks with his brother and father, but the striker was not convinced by the proposal on the table.
A source at PSG revealed the reason behind the snub, stating: “At his age, Kane wanted to join a club capable of winning the Champions League immediately. He didn’t really believe in the PSG project.” Consequently, Kane opted for the stability of Bavaria, leaving PSG to reflect on their inability to land a world-class successor for their frontline.
Olise followed the Bayern blueprint
The rejection was not limited to veteran stars like Kane; younger talents also showed a preference for the Bundesliga side. Olise, who was making waves at Crystal Palace, was another major target who carefully weighed his options before deciding that his development would be better served away from the French capital. He ultimately joined Kane at the Allianz Arena in a big-money move.
PSG sources admit they were powerless once the player's mind was made up. Regarding the winger's decision, the club noted: “It was up to him to make his decision. He weighed things up and, like others, he chose another project.”
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A new dawn under Luis Enrique
Despite these high-profile snubs, the narrative in Paris has since shifted following a period of tactical reinvention. The collective identity established by Luis Enrique has helped restore some of the club's damaged reputation.
While Kane and Olise once feared the club was shrinking, a more cohesive team structure has emerged, leading to improved continental performances that have silenced some of the earlier skeptics.
The club has now adopted a more focused recruitment strategy, moving away from the obsession with individuals and toward a balanced squad. Internal rules now dictate that every departure must be numerically compensated, ensuring the squad remains competitive without necessarily relying on the "bling-bling" signings that defined the previous decade.