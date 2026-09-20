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Harry Kane hits back at Lamine Yamal's Ballon d'Or swipe as Bayern Munich star breaks silence on Barcelona wonderkid's jibe
Kane shrugs off Yamal criticism
The 19-year-old Spain international recently stated that the Ballon d'Or must acknowledge the best overall footballer on the planet, rather than being handed to "a player who has scored 80 goals". This remark was widely interpreted as a direct shot at the Bayern Munich talisman, who is currently the favourite to win the award.
Kane enjoyed a phenomenal 2025-26 campaign, finding the net 73 times across all competitions for both club and country. He was asked about the Barcelona winger's remarks shortly after bringing up his 100th Bundesliga goal during Bayern's emphatic 7-0 demolition of Union Berlin on Friday.
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'Yamal is an incredible player'
Instead of escalating the tension, Kane opted to defuse the situation by praising the teenager. "I don't know how he meant it. Yamal is an incredible player," the 33-year-old explained. "He had a great season, as did many others."
The former Tottenham man emphasised that the race for the prize remains wide open, name-checking several elite rivals. He noted that Kylian Mbappe, Rodri, and Bayern team-mate Michael Olise are all strong candidates, adding: "Everyone has the right to express themselves however they want. That's not up to me."
Maintaining his focus on football, the prolific forward refused to be drawn into a war of words over individual accolades. "I don't really like talking about myself. I focus on my work on the pitch," he added. "Everyone has their own opinion on the subject, and that's okay."
Eberl jumps to Kane's defence
While the England skipper remained highly diplomatic, Bayern's hierarchy took a firmer stance. Max Eberl, the club's board member for sport, issued a sharp rebuttal to the Catalan youngster's comments, stating: "The best players are those who don't need a campaign."
Eberl also took the opportunity to advocate for another of Bayern's attacking stars. The chief insisted that Olise deserves to be in the conversation alongside the game's elite, declaring: "For me, Michael Olise is also one of the candidates for the Ballon d'Or. He is one of the best players in the world."
Despite the outside noise, Kane remains relaxed about his chances. "From my point of view, I'm actually enjoying it quite a lot," he noted. "I'll just wait and see what happens. I'll keep doing my thing on the pitch, and then we'll see what happens."
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London calls for the Ballon d'Or
The footballing world will discover the ultimate winner when the Ballon d'Or ceremony takes place in London on Monday, October 26. Kane is eager to see if his relentless goalscoring exploits will be enough to claim the sport's top individual honour on familiar territory.
Speaking to Marca, the striker admitted that lifting the trophy in the English capital would be a dream scenario. "Of course, having it take place in my hometown would make it even more special," he said. "So yes, it feels strange that the ceremony is being held there this year. We will have to wait and see what happens."
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