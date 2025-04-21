Harry Kane to join Chelsea or Aston Villa? Bayern Munich striker backed to make Premier League return as former striker suggests Blues could ditch Nicolas Jackson for 'finished article'
Ex-England star Teddy Sheringham believes Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane could join Chelsea or Aston Villa if he returns to the Premier League.
- Kane flying high for Bayern
- Told he is the "finished article"
- Backed to join Chelsea or Villa