Harry Kane labelled an 'absolute idiot' as fuming England fans call for Ollie Watkins to come on for 'useless' captain after excruciating first-half against Spain in Euro 2024 final
England fans are calling for Harry Kane to be taken off and replaced by Ollie Watkins after his disappointing first half in the Euro 2024 final.
- Kane disappoints in Euro 2024 final
- Fans want England captain replaced
- Calls for Watkins to take his place