Harry Kane gets another hat-trick! Five-star Bayern Munich finish Bundesliga season in style with home win as Vincent Kompany's side turn attention to DFB-Pokal final

Vincent Kompany's side showed no signs of slowing down on the final day of the league season, putting five goals past a struggling Koln side. Kane led the way with goals in the 10th, 13th and 69th minutes, taking his final tally for the league season to a staggering 36 goals. The England captain’s treble was supported by strikes from Tom Bischof and substitute Nicolas Jackson.

The win saw Bayern finish the season with a record-shattering 122 goals, comfortably surpassing the previous Bundesliga best of 101. Despite a consolation goal from Said El Mala in the 18th minute, the result was never in doubt as the Allianz Arena prepared to lift the Meisterschale once again. The club finished the campaign with 89 points, marking the third-best season in their storied history.