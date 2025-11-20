Harry Kane is 'exactly' what Bayern Munich wanted as club chief praises 'top-notch' striker and says Vincent Kompany has brought 'fun' back to Bundesliga giants

It has been a rip-roaring start to the 2025-26 season from Bayern Munich. The reigning Bundesliga champions won 16 consecutive games to begin the campaign, breaking AC Milan's record of 13 wins out of the opening 13 games of the 1992-93 season across all competitions. Kompany's men have dominated and obliterated their opponents. The only game they've not managed to win was their most recent outing, a 2-2 draw against Union Berlin.

It all began with a closely-contested 2-1 win over last season's DFB-Pokal winners Stuttgart in the DFL-Supercup. A statement 6-0 win over RB Leipzig helped them carry early momentum in the Bundesliga. Wins over Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain – last season's Club World Cup and Champions League winners, respectively – have sent a dangerous warning to the rest of Europe, while domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen's efforts have been in vain, too.

Speaking at a health-related event at the FC Bayern Museum on Thursday, honorary president Hoeness expressed his delight over how well Bayern have started the season and revealed what he recently told Kompany over dinner.

"We are, of course, very, very satisfied with what we're seeing," he exclaimed in euphoria. "I've always said that when you have a team you're very happy with, you can finally relax in the stands. I recently met Vincent Kompany for dinner and told him: 'It used to be that in the 80th minute, you hoped the game would end soon.' And now, in the 80th minute, you say: 'I hope they keep playing for a long time, because it's so much fun!' The players are having fun. The fans are having fun. And we in the stands are having fun too. And that's actually the ideal situation right now, the way you want to imagine FC Bayern."