Richie Mills

Harry Kane ends on a high! England star comes off the bench to grab a goal and assist after Michael Olise runs rampant in Bayern Munich's final day demolition of Hoffenheim

H. KaneBayern MunichM. OliseHoffenheimHoffenheim vs Bayern MunichBundesliga

Substitute Harry Kane bagged a goal and an assist as a Michael Olise-inspired Bayern Munich routed Hoffenheim 4-0 to end the season on a high.

  • Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim 4-0
  • Olise, Kimmich, Gnabry and Kane score
  • Muller plays last Bundesliga game for Bayern
