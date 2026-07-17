Harry Kane is unlikely to get another shot at World Cup glory after his most painful England failure yet - while his Ballon d'Or hopes are also now hanging by a thread

It was a fair query, too. Kane is two weeks shy of his 33rd birthday. All of the conventional wisdom of sport suggests that this decline is imminent, and that it might be steep. He will be 35 by the time Euro 2028 rolls around. He might not be the same footballer.

And this whole situation really could have been so, so different. England led 1-0 after 85 minutes on Wednesday evening. And had Kane shown up in that game, it might have been more. The subsequent 48 hours could have been a victory lap before the final, a series of rousing pieces about how Kane might lead England to glory.

Instead we are left here, looking at a player who smashed countless records for club, but, ultimately, failed for country. International success is the last frontier for Kane to conquer. And it looks as if the moment might have passed him by.

"We were close, really close to another final, but it wasn’t enough. We’ve given everything over these last seven weeks, and to fall short is hard to take! I know the expectations are high and rightly so; we’ve been knocking on the door for eight years now but again are missing that final piece of the jigsaw," he said on social media.