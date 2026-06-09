Harry Kane sees ‘best opportunity’ to claim World Cup crown - which would put him in contention for Ballon d’Or recognition & GOAT status with England

The national team captain has consistently delivered goals at the highest level. His recent strike in last Saturday's friendly against New Zealand was not just a passing moment, but a new historical milestone. It reinforced his lead as England's all-time top scorer with 79 goals, crowning an exceptional season where he scored 67 goals for club and country.

Bringing that momentum into the international arena is crucial for the squad's aspirations. Recognising the unique alignment of his personal fitness and the team's overall quality, he concluded: "I'll probably just say the shape I'm in and also coming off the back of the season I've had is probably the best opportunity maybe I'll get in my career to win the World Cup."



