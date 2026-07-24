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Harry Kane and Bayern Munich to begin talks over new deal for England striker
Bayern prepare Kane extension
Bavarian giants Bayern are preparing to open formal talks regarding a contract extension for England captain Kane, as reported by BBC Sport. The striker's current deal at the Allianz Arena is due to expire at the end of next season, but Kane is already aware of the reigning Bundesliga champions' intention to retain him. Detailed discussions are expected to progress in the coming weeks.
Kane content in Germany
Despite attracting continued interest from top European clubs like Barcelona alongside Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal, Kane reportedly feels settled in Germany and has no plans to move on.
The striker, who recently netted six goals for England at the World Cup, boasts an impressive record of 146 goals in 147 appearances since joining from Tottenham in 2023. His remarkable productivity has already helped the club secure two Bundesliga titles and the DFB-Pokal during his tenure.
Shearer record out reach
Kane's decision to prioritise extending his stay at Bayern effectively quells speculation surrounding a potential return to Tottenham or a move to Manchester United. His new commitment in Germany practically ends the forward's chances of surpassing Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals as the Premier League's all-time top scorer. His focus now remains fully fixed on prolonging his successful spell with the German giants.
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Bavarians target trophy charge
Bayern will channel their energy into finalising contract negotiations with Kane before the fixture list intensifies. Keeping Kane as the focal point of their attack will be vital for Bayern's ambitions to maintain domestic dominance and compete in the Champions League. The hierarchy hopes securing the marksman's future will provide stability ahead of the new campaign.
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