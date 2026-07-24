Harry Kane and Bayern Munich to begin talks over new deal for England striker

Despite attracting continued interest from top European clubs like Barcelona alongside Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal, Kane reportedly feels settled in Germany and has no plans to move on.

The striker, who recently netted six goals for England at the World Cup, boasts an impressive record of 146 goals in 147 appearances since joining from Tottenham in 2023. His remarkable productivity has already helped the club secure two Bundesliga titles and the DFB-Pokal during his tenure.