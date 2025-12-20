'Decision is a joke' - Hansi Flick rages after 'unbelievable' Barcelona star Raphinha left out of FIFA's The Best XI

Asked about the decision ahead of Barcelona’s trip to Villarreal, Flick delivered a blunt assessment. He argued that when influence, output and consistency were weighed properly, Raphinha’s place should have been beyond debate.

He said: "There’s something I wanted to comment on. FIFA’s Best XI is a joke. It’s unbelievable that Raphinha isn’t in it. His influence was incredible. He was the top scorer in the Champions League. It’s unbelievable. And the most important thing is his influence. It’s a joke. I can’t believe he’s not in it. After this season, he deserved it. It’s unbelievable."

However, Flick was happy with the team's success.

"My best year with success for me, the team, the club, the fans," he said. "It’s fantastic what we’ve experienced, but that’s in the past and we have to work to repeat it. There are objectives that have not been achieved."

This was not Raphinha’s first brush with perceived injustice. Earlier omissions from global selections had already prompted a subtle but pointed response on social media, where he highlighted his goals, assists and silverware. The sense among Barcelona fans was that the winger had been undervalued once again, despite delivering a domestic treble and leading Europe’s most dangerous attack. That feeling intensified when Ballon d’Or voting placed him fifth, behind former Barcelona favourite Ousmane Dembele, teenage phenomenon Lamine Yamal, Vitinha and Mohamed Salah.

