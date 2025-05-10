Hansi Flick makes 'dominant' demand of Barcelona ahead of vital Clasico clash with Real Madrid as Catalans aim to regroup following Champions League heartbreak
Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to be "dominant" in their vital Clasico clash with Real Madrid following their Champions League heartbreak.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Barcelona were knocked out of the UCL by Inter
- Flick wants a response against Madrid
- A victory will virtually seal the La Liga title