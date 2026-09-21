Geisser
Haiti's World Cup defender Hannes Delcroix bags stunning hat-trick for Swiss leaders Lugano
Defender seals rapid treble
Delcroix stole the spotlight by scoring three times between the 35th and 52nd minutes to guide Lugano to a commanding 4-0 victory away at Lausanne. Capitalising on set-piece deliveries, the 27-year-old centre-back opened the scoring with a close-range finish before adding two pinpoint headers early in the second half. The hosts unravelled further following Sekou Kone's dismissal, with Karim Sow's subsequent own goal putting the seal on an emphatic away performance.
- Sergio Brunetti
Historic scoring feat recorded
The unexpected goal haul arrived after Delcroix had registered just four goals across his entire senior club career prior to kickoff. That prolific burst highlighted his seamless adaptation in Switzerland following a permanent switch from Burnley in January 2026. Within a breathless 17-minute spell at Stade de la Tuiliere, the defender nearly doubled his lifetime tally in memorable fashion.
Championship ambition gains momentum
Sunday's result fired Lugano six points clear of Sion and Young Boys at the summit after registering eight victories in their opening nine league outings. That blistering form fuels growing belief that the Ticino-based outfit can mount a sustained push for their first Swiss league crown since 1949. Having played every minute for Haiti during the World Cup, the defender has supplied vital composure and authority to Mattia Croci-Torti's defensive unit.
- justpictures.ch
Title pace faces test
The international window provides welcome respite for the league leaders to recharge before resuming their title charge. Croci-Torti's men return to action on October 10 when they welcome mid-table FC Luzern to the AIL Arena. With Lugano currently averaging three goals per game, maintaining their sharp execution and backline solidity will be vital to preserving that commanding cushion.
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