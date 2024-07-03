Chido Obi-Martin Arsenal U18s 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Hands off Chido Obi Martin! Arsenal make fresh attempt to keep incredibly prolific young striker amid transfer interest from Harry Kane's Bayern Munich

ArsenalBayern MunichTransfersBundesligaPremier League

Arsenal are determined to retain the services of wonderkid Chido Obi Martin amid interest from Bundesliga giants.

  • Arsenal want to offer long-term contract to Obi Martin
  • Bayern and Dortmund show interest in striker
  • Scored 32 goals in the U18 Premier League
