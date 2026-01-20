Hall of Fame: Michel Platini - 'The King' who crowned Juventus and led France to glory

Gianni Agnelli, the owner of Juventus and Fiat, fell in love with Platini's footballing talent and wanted him for his team. The Bianconeri were dominant within Italy, but had failed to win any European titles aside from the UEFA Cup in 1977.

Agnelli secured Platini, who was added to a squad that included legendary Polish forward Zibi Boniek and six Italian World Cup winners from Spain '82: Dino Zoff, Claudio Gentile, Antonio Cabrini, Gaetano Scirea, Marco Tardelli and Paolo Rossi.

After a few months of settling into life in Turin, Platini shifted into top gear and never looked back, embarking on what would be a truly epic journey. In five years with Juventus, he won two Scudetti, one Coppa Italia, one European Cup, one Intercontinental Cup, one Cup Winners' Cup and one UEFA Super Cup. In 224 games for the Bianconeri, he scored 104 goals in every way possible, from free-kicks and penalties to headers and powerful shots with both feet.

Platini's class was a perfect match for the pragmatism of manager Giovanni Trapattoni and the winning mentality of the Italian core of that Juve side. The Frenchman became the lynchpin of the team and took it to a higher level as they continued to win in Italy and while reaping success in Europe, which helped establish the Old Lady on the international stage.