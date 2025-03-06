'Half the job done' - Harry Kane sends message to Bayern Munich fans after Bayer Leverkusen brace takes England captain above Erling Haaland in Champions League Golden Boot race
Harry Kane has helped to keep Bayern Munich dreaming of Champions League glory, but has pointed out that they’ve only done “half the job” in last-16.
- Three-goal lead after first leg vs Leverkusen
- Kane bagged a brace at the Allianz Arena
- On course to book quarter-final berth