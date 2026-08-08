'Luka Modric teased me!' - Inter star Hakan Calhanoglu reveals derby banter and Champions League dreams

Addressing the situation during a detailed discussion, Calhanoglu was candid about the banter he received on the pitch. He emphasised that the light-hearted comments from opponents and colleagues have not affected his confidence in the slightest.

"I had a hair transplant. My team-mates, and also Modric the other day in the derby, teased me," Calhanoglu explained, as quoted by Gazzetta dello Sport. "But it's fine with me, I feel better now."