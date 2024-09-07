Erling HaalandGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Haaland is here to stay! City striker Erling close to mammoth new deal that will see him replace Kevin De Bruyne as club's highest-paid player

Erling HaalandManchester CityPremier League

Erling Haaland is reportedly close to a new deal at Manchester City that will see him replace Kevin De Bruyne as the club’s highest-paid player.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Haaland has a contract with City until 2027
  • Club want to hand him a pay raise along with extension
  • Guardiola has already given the green light
Article continues below