'Guaranteed success!' - Real Madrid told to calm down over Trent Alexander-Arnold's disappointing debut with blame attributed to 'blazing hot sun'
Trent Alexander-Arnold had a difficult Real Madrid debut, but Los Blancos have been told to trust that he will be a success at the club.
- Alexander-Arnold struggled on his Real debut
- Jamie O'Hara believes this was down to the 'roasting' conditions
- He stressed that Trent will be a success at Madrid