Grace Clinton is staying! Man Utd trigger contract extension for Lioness as Red Devils bid to avoid losing another England star after Mary Earps & Alessia Russo exits
Lionesses star Grace Clinton will be at Man Utd until at least the summer of 2026, after the club triggered the one-year extension in her contract.
- Clinton's deal was set to expire this summer
- Club lost Russo & Earps for free recently
- But have activated a one-year option on Clinton