Goodbye Bruno Guimaraes? PSG confident of winning transfer race for Newcastle midfielder despite recent new contract and £100m release clause

Goodbye Bruno Guimaraes? PSG confident of winning transfer race for Newcastle midfielder despite recent new contract and £100m release clauseChris BurtonGetty/GOALParis Saint-GermainPremier LeagueBruno GuimaraesTransfersNewcastle UnitedLigue 1Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly confident of winning the transfer race for Bruno Guimaraes, who has a £100m ($127m) release clause at Newcastle.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMagpies may be forced into salesQuestions asked of Brazilian's futureReal Madrid another of his admirers