GOAT mindset! Lionel Messi’s ‘never bothered’ attitude makes him great as Argentine superstar keeps Inter Miami in contention for Supporters’ Shield & MLS Cup glory
Lionel Messi is considered to be the GOAT for a variety of reasons, with the Argentine’s “never bothered” mindset contributing to that standing.
- World Cup most decorated player in history
- Keeping Herons in the hunt for more trophies
- Rarely allows emotion to get the better of him