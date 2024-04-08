Gleison Bremer: The €50m-rated Juventus enforcer Man Utd want to provide a base for success under Sir Jim Ratcliffe

The Red Devils have reportedly made the Brazilian a priority summer target, and he certainly has the ability to add a new dimension to their defence

The Sir Jim Ratcliffe era is now getting into full swing at Manchester United, with the INEOS chairman currently in the process of overhauling the club's transfer policy to start closing the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. United's new minority owner has vowed to "knock them all off their perch", but has also warned that "spending lavishly is not the solution", having seen so many high-profile signings fail to live up to expectations at Old Trafford over the past decade.

United are now trying to fix problem areas in the team and only want players who fit in with their ethos for their future. Revitalising an ageing backline will be the first order of business when the summer transfer window opens, with Juventus enforcer Gleison Bremer said to be top of their wishlist.

Calciomercato has reported that the Red Devils have already made contact with the Brazilian's representatives, and Juventus are open to negotiating a deal despite tying him down to a new contract in December. That agreement included a €50 million (£43m/$54m) release clause, according to inews, which would be a bargain for a player of Bremer's quality.

United fans who have not followed his rise to prominence in Serie A closely probably won't be too excited about his potential arrival, but GOAL is on hand to fix that as we delve into the career of one of the most underrated centre-halves in the game...