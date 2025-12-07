Girona eye Barcelona star as La Liga rivals aim to snap up La Masia graduate on loan

After emerging through Barcelona’s famous youth system at the start of the 2024-25 season, Bernal’s campaign was cruelly cut short after he sustained a serious knee injury in his side’s 2-1 La Liga victory over Rayo Vallecano in August 2024. However, after 382 days on the sidelines, Barcelona declared Bernal was fit once again on September 13, 2025.

The Berga-born prodigy made the perfect return to action as he provided an assist in the Blaugrana’s 6-0 league victory over Valencia a day later, with Fermin Lopez, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski all scoring braces at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. However, since his return, the teenager has played just six La Liga matches, out of which he has started in just one game. Overall, he has clocked only 120 minutes on the pitch and Bernal is getting frustrated with his role under Flick.

Mundo Deportivo reported in November that Bernal is considering all his options ahead of the upcoming January transfer window opening in less than a month’s time. The report added that while the Catalan side are not planning on allowing Bernal to leave, the youngster is believed to be eyeing a loan move in his bid to earn more minutes.