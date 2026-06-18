'Make that next step' - Is Gio Reyna ready for bigger USMNT World Cup role if Christian Pulisic misses Australia clash?

SEATTLE -- Gio Reyna's goal was fuel for the believers. Or perhaps it was a response to the doubters. Maybe, just maybe, it was something simpler: a special moment for a player who spent three and a half years building up to that one world-class finish with the outside of his boot.

No matter which way you slice it, in that moment, it felt like Reyna had arrived. After three-plus years of Reyna’s World Cup story being defined by frustration and fallout, he finally had a moment that changed the conversation: a World Cup goal against Paraguay. A finish that came in one of the best results in his team's history.

Now, though, the USMNT are preparing for another game that could be classified as the most important in team history: a World Cup clash with Australia in Seattle. Win, and the U.S. are in pole position to win the group, setting the team up for a run on home soil unlike any before. Lose or draw, and things get a little bit murkier. Those are the fine lines in the World Cup, after all.

There are players, though, who can make the difference in those finer moments. Christian Pulisic is one, of course, but his status for the USMNT's next match is up in the air. There is no shortage of others, too: Folarin Balogun, Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest - all have shown the ability to make the play that can change a game.

So, too, has Reyna, which brings us to the big question: with that goal now on his resume, can Reyna now take things one step further as another key gamechanger in this USMNT squad?

"I really want to make that next step," Reyna told GOAL earlier this month, "and I really believe I can. I want to stay fit. I'm doing a lot of things off the field to try to keep that up to the best I can.

"I just really want to make the most of this talent that I have. Hopefully, this World Cup is a good kickstart for that."

The kickstart happened against Paraguay, which may just set Reyna up for more before this is all said and done.