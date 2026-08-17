Airport ambush! Furious PAOK fans revolt to STOP €30m Borussia Dortmund transfer

Konstantelias' proposed transfer to Dortmund has sparked a massive and furious revolt among PAOK supporters, as perBILD. The Greek international flew to Germany on Sunday to undergo his medical ahead of a blockbuster move. However, his imminent departure has triggered an immediate backlash back home in Thessaloniki.

The prominent PAOK ultras group, known as Gate 4, publicly came out against the lucrative transfer and actively began protesting the decision. Dortmund have reportedly agreed a guaranteed fee of between €25 million and €27m. With performance-related bonuses included, the entire financial package could eventually exceed the €30m mark.