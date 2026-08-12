Gianni Infantino considers ANOTHER radical World Cup change to save FIFA presidency after failed sell-off plan

With his presidency at stake, the report suggests Infantino is looking toward the 2030 tournament as a vehicle to regain political support. The ambitious proposal to expand the World Cup to 64 teams was originally tabled by CONMEBOL, South America's governing football body. Infantino is now prepared to throw his full weight behind their plan. By championing a massive tournament expansion, he hopes to offer more countries a lucrative ticket to the global stage, strategically securing the backing of a wider coalition of nations to amass the votes needed to save his presidency.

This maneuver comes despite the competition already expanding from 32 to 48 teams for the 2026 edition in North America. Infantino recently traveled to Colombia to attend the inauguration of President Abelardo de la Espriella, where discussions regarding the 64-team model took place, according to the report. Pushing this format through for the 2030 World Cup would add massive strain to an already logistically complex affair, which is currently slated to be hosted primarily by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, with additional matches spread across Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay.