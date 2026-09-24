‘The pain is too great!’ – Gianluigi Donnarumma reveals Italy players refuse to discuss World Cup heartbreak as Roberto Mancini era begins

The Italian national team is still reeling from the devastating heartbreak of missing out on the 2026 World Cup following a painful penalty shoot-out defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the play-off final - a match where the Azzurri played with ten men for the majority of the contest after Alessandro Bastoni's early red card. This historic setback marks Italy's third consecutive absence from football's marquee tournament, an unthinkable reality for a nation that boasts four World Cup titles, with their most recent triumph coming in 2006.

When asked during an interview with Sky Sport Italia whether the players who featured in that fateful World Cup play-off had sat down to discuss what went so wrong, the Manchester City goalkeeper admitted the topic remains off-limits. ‘The truth is that there was zero discussion between us, other than today for a minute, because honestly the pain is still too great to reopen that wound. The important thing is to look forward, to build a great Nazionale, and coach Mancini will give us a big hand with that,’ Donnarumma explained.