Gianluigi Donnarumma salary: How much does Paris Saint-Germain star earn per week and annually in Ligue 1?

Everything you need to know about Gianluigi Donnarumma's salary details playing for PSG

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma came through the ranks at AC Milan, spending six seasons with the Serie A side's senior team between 2015 and 2021.

In 2021, Donnarumma delivered stellar performances for Italy as they went on to win the Euros, with the shot-stopper playing a crucial role in the penalty shootout to defeat England in the final. This earned the Italian star widespread praise and a big-money move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain. Donnarumma also finished 10th in the Ballon d'Or rankings that same year.

Since his move to PSG, he has established himself as the club's undisputed number one and has consistently proven his value as a leader at the back.

Donnarumma's current contract with PSG runs until 2026, though given his strong performances, a contract extension appears likely. In addition to being a key member of the squad, Donnarumma also earns a substantial salary, ranking as one of the top earners at both the club and across the league.

But exactly how much does he earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross