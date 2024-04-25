Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessmann and the USMNT's Olympic duo looking to add to America's Serie A takeover with Venezia promotion

The midfield pair have been fantastic this season, helping the Venetian outfit push for a return to Italy's top flight

The eyes of American soccer have been fixed on Italy all season. On one side stands Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah and AC Milan; on the other, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Juventus. Four of the U.S. men's national team's most important players have been playing in massive matches in Italy, drawing huge attention back to Serie A.

But there's also a third Italian team worth paying attention to, as a pair of young American stars has their club pushing to join the giants of Serie A. Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessmann and Venezia are so close they can taste it, with promotion from Serie B almost a reality.

It hasn't been easy, for sure. Both played joined a Venezia side full of promise and ambition when the club was still in the top-flight, but they've since had to grow from the grind in the second tier. Busio, Tessmann and Venezia as a whole have, howevr, been sharpened by the last few seasons, and if a few things bounce their way, they'll get the chance to prove it back in Serie A next season.

That's good news for American fans, who will have more big matches to watch next season if Venezia can make it happen. It's also good news for the Olympic team, with Tessmann and Busio both set to be key figures later this summer in Paris.