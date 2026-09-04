'Never stifle dreams!' - Gian Piero Gasperini addresses Roma Scudetto talk after explosive start to the season

Gasperini responded specifically to comments made by Bryan Cristante and Lorenzo Pellegrini, who both spoke about major targets and the prospect of a championship celebration at the Circo Massimo. Addressing those Scudetto ambitions, the veteran coach insisted that while ambition is healthy, focus must remain grounded in daily work.

"You should never stifle dreams," Gasperini said. "The important thing is knowing that, when the alarm goes off, reality is something else. Then, if you live reality in the right way, you can even make it match with dreams. But these are not conversations for early September."