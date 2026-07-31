Ghana international dragged from car and robbed of Rolex and mobile phone by five attackers after leaving nightclub in brutal attack caught on video

The assault was filmed on a mobile phone by a team-mate walking behind him, which helped police quickly identify the perpetrators.

The club confirmed the forward's condition after he was taken to hospital: "The footage from last Sunday is particularly disturbing. He subsequently went to the hospital for a check-up and received excellent care from the Brussels police, whom we warmly thank for their outstanding work. His injuries are minor, and he resumed training yesterday."

The Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed a 23 year old suspect has been remanded in custody at Haren prison after stolen items were recovered at his home, in a statement quoted by Het Laatste Nieuws: "Three individuals fell victim to a violent robbery while heading to their vehicle in Brussels. According to initial findings from the investigation, several individuals attacked them and stole various valuables, including watches, phones, and personal belongings."

The suspect's lawyer, Samuel Rosenblatt, confirmed his client's detention on charges of gang robbery with violence: "I cannot say anything further about that, as the judicial investigation is still ongoing. My client is aware of the severity of the facts and regrets them."